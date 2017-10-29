Faces of media excellence: Multimedia journalists sweep honours at 2017 WAMECA – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Faces of media excellence: Multimedia journalists sweep honours at 2017 WAMECA

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Faces of media excellence: Multimedia journalists sweep honours at 2017 WAMECA
Three Multimedia Group journalists, Seth Kwame Boateng, Manasseh Azure Awuni and Albert Sore were honoured at the West Africa Media Excellence Conference & Awards (WAMECA) 2017 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday.
Seth Kwame Boateng adjudged West African Journalist of the YearPrimenewsghana

