Faces of media excellence: Multimedia journalists sweep honours at 2017 WAMECA – Myjoyonline.com

Faces of media excellence: Multimedia journalists sweep honours at 2017 WAMECA
Three Multimedia Group journalists, Seth Kwame Boateng, Manasseh Azure Awuni and Albert Sore were honoured at the West Africa Media Excellence Conference & Awards (WAMECA) 2017 held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday.
Seth Kwame Boateng adjudged West African Journalist of the Year
