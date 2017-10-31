False declaration of assets: CCT okays trial of 2 Directors, 31 Civil Servants

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—-The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Tuesday, said it has approved the trial of two Directors and 31 other civil servants accused of falsifying their assets.

The Tribunal, in statement signed by the head of its media unit, Mr. Ibraheem AL-Hassan, said the accused persons would be arraigned on November 7.

Al-Hassan said the CCT Chairman, Mr. Danladi Umar, granted approval for arraignment of the defendants following a request from the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

However, he did not disclose identities of the defendants.

“The approval was sequel to request from Code of Conduct Bureau for his Lordship to commence trial of the Civil servants who were drawn from Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Environment and Others from some Federal Agencies thus; Nigeria Geological Survey and National Orientation Agency, (NOA).

“The alleged charges against the officers are of different degrees, but all borders on asset declaration breached, as filed by Code of Conduct Bureau through the office of Attorney General of the Federation”, the statement further read.

