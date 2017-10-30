Falz Drops New Album '27'

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Musician, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has dropped his latest album '27' to mark his 27th birthday. The singer, born October 27, 1990, took to social media to make the big announcement of his 3rd album since he officially started his music …

Nigeria: Falz Releases '27' AllAfrica.com



all 2 news articles »