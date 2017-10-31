Pages Navigation Menu

Fani-Kayode reacts to claim by HoS that Buhari knew about Maina’s recall

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Tuesday reacted to claim by Head of Service, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita​,​ that the reinstatement of ex- Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina was not done without President Muhammadu Buhari’s consent. Fani-Kayode maintained that there is no war against corruption in Nigeria. The Peoples Democratic Party, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

