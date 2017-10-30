Fani-Kayode reacts to Osinbajo’s ‘attack’ on Christian leaders over ‘Islamization plot’

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration that it was impossible for anyone to Islamise Nigeria. Fani-Kayode berated the Vice President for lambasting Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for raising alarm over Islamisation plot. Noting that Nigeria was now a member of the D-8 countries which have one thing […]

Fani-Kayode reacts to Osinbajo’s ‘attack’ on Christian leaders over ‘Islamization plot’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

