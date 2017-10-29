Fashion industry is Africa’s best kept treasure, AfDB director says

Dr Sipho Moyo, the Director of Special Projects, African Development Bank (AfDB), said Africa’s fashion industry was best kept treasure capable of changing the continent’s economy.

She told newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, on the sidelines of the “Fashionomics African Disrupt/Fashion Masterclass’’ that African fashion was unique.

The Masterclass was organised by AfDB in partnership with Google Africa.

Moyo said the bank was committed to the value chain approach to fashion.

According to her, the goal of the bank is to transform African countries and the people through fashion.

She added that “there is huge potential of growth from African fashion to build businesses.

“The masterclass brings different people in the creative industry under one roof for collaboration and networking.

“We are taking fashion business seriously. We see a lot of potential in it and our target is to change the lives of Africans.’’

The director explained that the designs displayed at the masterclass event could compete anywhere in the world.

She added that “there is no lack of talent in Africa. What we lack are — information, skills and financing.’’

Moyo said AfDB was, therefore, committed to building capacity of creative fashion designers with a view to helping them to access financial assistance.

Newsmen report that the event attracted designers and fashion entreprenuers.

