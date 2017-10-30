Fears of heightened student protests after leaked fees commission report – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Fears of heightened student protests after leaked fees commission report
Mail & Guardian
Universities South Africa (USAf) expressed concern at the leaked report into the commission of inquiry into higher education and training. President Jacob Zuma commissioned the report in January 2016 following widespread student protests that rocked …
Authorities on high alert at universities following fees report leak
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
