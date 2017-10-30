Federal Min. of Health, MTN Foundation partners on reducing maternal mortality

In a bid to combat the menace of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria, MTN Foundation yesterday launched the Yellow Heart Initiative in a strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health. The campaign is part of the Foundations initiatives to provide Nigerians with information on maternal health and help improve the poor indices across Nigeria.

At an event witnessed by top government officials, captains of industry and leaders from NGOs and civil society organisations, the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, represented by the Permanent Secretary Health, Mr. Clement Uwaifo, commended the move by MTN Foundation and raised hopes that it will sustain the drive of the Federal government to provide adequate care for mothers and their children, saving the country from the mirage of unfortunate deaths arising from negligence and ignorance on maternal care.

On the modalities for engagement, Uwaifo said “the initiative is set up to address the high maternal and child mortality through targeted interventions especially among vulnerable and indigent families across select locations in Nigeria. The national launch will be followed by implementation in the selected States of the first phase of the project namely Ogun, Oyo, Abia, Cross River, Kaduna and Niger”.

In his remark, the Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi said Yellow Heart is an urgent call to purposeful action and reiterated the commitment of the Foundation to this course. He commended the support of the government and solicited for more partners in executing the programme.

“It is in working collaboratively, public, private, and non-profit parties, that we can improve the health and survival rate of women and children in our country. We are truly excited to be a part

of this movement; we stand with and applaud the Federal Government and the Ministry of Health, as they champion this project which will create the much-needed awareness for improving maternal and infant health in our nation.

“Our long-standing partnership with the Government, has facilitated the establishment of mammography centres; provision of equipment to maternal wards and primary health care centres; improved access to primary health care through the Y’ello Doctor mobile clinics and enabled the delivery of much needed services to expectant and new mothers.

We have made a long term commitment to the health, wellbeing and survival of our people” Adelusi-Adeluyi said.

The Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma explained that the Yellow Heart logo is representative of the objective of the campaign and Nigerians and particularly mothers should watch out wherever they see it. “This logo fuses the mother and newborn child in close proximity.

At an angle that forms the shape of a heart… illustrating the deep and enduring connection that exists between the two. The Yellow Heart campaign stems from our appreciation of the importance of women and children to our nation’s future. This is why the MTN Foundation is passionate about making life brighter for mother and child” she said.

The Yellow Heart campaign will involve various health fora that will be utilized to create awareness on the state of maternal and child mortality in each State, the challenges, on-going interventions and future plans to improve the health of mothers and children.

Key stakeholders will be informed of MTN interventions in the State and intimated on the current YellowHeart Project. Health workshops will also take place to provide information to pregnant women and new mothers.

It would be recalled that the MTN Foundation through several interventions have impacted the lives of millions of Nigeria. Through it health, education and economic empowerment portfolios, the Foundation in the past 11 years have sustained initiatives and campaigns to support government’s effort at development across all strata of the country.

