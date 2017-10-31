Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Psychiatric Centre Maiduguri records 67,000 cases

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Federal Neuro Psychiatric Centre, Maiduguri, on Tuesday said it recorded 67,000 mental health cases in the past 18 years. The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Ibrahim Audu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the cases were recorded since the hospital started clinical operations in 1999. He said most of the cases were drug-related, adding that some patients were also presented with psychological trauma due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

