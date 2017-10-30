Federal University Birnin-Kebbi appoints Prof. Bello Bala Shehu new VC
The Governing Council of the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK) has approved the appointment of Prof. Bello Bala Shehu as the new Vice Chancellor of the University, for a single term of five years. Registrar of the Institution, Mr. Ibrahim A. Mungadi, in a statement on Monday, stated that the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
