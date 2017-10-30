Federal University Ndufu-Alike 2017/2018 1st Batch Admission List (UTME) Released.

The Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo hereby inform all candidates who applied for UTME admission to the institution and participated in the institutions admission screening get test that the first batch list of candidates offered provisional admission is out. How To Check Your Admission Status -Visit https://admission.funai.edu.ng/ -Enter your JAMB Registration Number in the space provided …

