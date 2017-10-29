Fekir’s goals help Lyon forget Lacazette

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir scored a fine first-half brace to lift his side to third in Ligue 1 on Sunday after a 2-0 defeat of rock-bottom Metz.

The 24-year-old France international Fekir has scored nine goals already this season, spearheading the Lyon attack after the departure to Arsenal of prolific striker Alexandre Lacazette.

It was a fourth straight win for a confident looking side who host Everton in the Europa League midweek before a trip to their bitter regional rivals Saint-Etienne next weekend.

Sunday’s win leaves Lyon on 22 points from 11 games, just three points behind defending champions Monaco and seven adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The series of wins is also promising for under-fire coach Bruno Genesio, on whom fans appeared to turn after a 2-0 loss to PSG in September was followed by successive 3-3 draws.

Fekir scored two and made a third two weeks ago as Lyon edged Monaco 3-2 at home and his emergence this season brings fresh hope to a club who last won the French league in 2008 after a decade of dominance.

Metz meanwhile were the first Ligue 1 club to fire their coach as Philippe Hinschberger made way for Frederic Hantz this week, but the club appear doomed with just three points from 11 games so far.

Monaco shrugged off the absence of leading scorer Radamel Falcao on Saturday as they eased to a 2-0 victory away at Bordeaux while Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes went down to a rare defeat.

PSG, without the suspended Neymar, had maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign by brushing aside Nice 3-0 on Friday thanks to a brace from Edinson Cavani and a Dante own goal.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

