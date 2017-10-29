Festac residents tackle EKDC

By Tony Nwankwo

Residents of Community III of Festac Town, comprising 311 Road, 31/312 Road and 21 Road, respectively, say they will only cooperate with the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, when the company installs pre-paid meters as advised by the Federal Government. This, according to residents, would save them from the arbitrary and exorbitant assessment monthly bills per flat of between N15,000 and N35,000 respectively.

Last Wednesday, the residents descended on the EKDC offices at 23 Road, Festac, to show their grievances to the District Manager, Mr. Bello. Speaking to newsmen, community leader, Mr. S.O. Akinnibosun, said the electricity company was using the alleged unavailability of pre-paid meters to extort residents.

“They disconnected the meters and locked up meter cubicles with their own keys, so if there is a fire outbreak, everyone here will be consumed. They no longer bother to read meters, rather they stay in their offices to arbitrarily fix charges on bills and then force residents to pay such charges which range between N15,000 and N35,000, respectively, for 1-3 bedroom flats. This is unacceptable. While they have refused to provide prepaid meters, they force residents to pay arbitrary electricity charges which are not commensurate with electricity supply that n most cases are not regular anyway”, Akinnibosun said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, had asked the electricity agency to make pre-paid meters available, meters they are allegedly hoarding and giving to highest bidders. NERC had asked EKDC to address the issue before last August 10, but for the extortion and high yield of bloated charges, a protest Bello says he would not relate to.

Said an elder in Community III, Mr. Emmanuel Owenusi, “In June, this year, this community had no power supply for three weeks, following a car accident that uprooted electric poles along 31 Road, yet when bills for the month was distributed, they read the same figures, ranging between N15,000 to N30,000. This showed that there was a calculated effort by EKDC to short change the people of this area. We are not going to allow this injustice”.

According to the petition presented to Bello, the residents would prefer a flat rate for electricity supply until the company can provide pre-paid meters in Community III.

The post Festac residents tackle EKDC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

