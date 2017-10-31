FG contracts $186m waterways security to Israeli firm – Vanguard
Vanguard
FG contracts $186m waterways security to Israeli firm
Vanguard
LAGOS—THE Federal Government yesterday said it had contracted the security of the nation's waterways to an Isreali security firm at the cost of $186 million. Disclosing this in Lagos, at the World Maritime Day with the theme, “Connecting Ships, Ports …
