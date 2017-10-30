FG donates 330 laptops to female students in Federal Schools
330 laptops have been provided to some selected Federal Unity colleges in the country by the federal government. This was made known by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ICT programme for girl-child in the selected colleges in Abuja on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria …
The post FG donates 330 laptops to female students in Federal Schools appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!