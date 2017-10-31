Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Engages Israeli Firm to Police Nigeria’s Territorial Waters – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

FG Engages Israeli Firm to Police Nigeria's Territorial Waters
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government has engaged an Israeli firm to police Nigeria's territorial waters for three years and train members of the Nigerian Navy and security personnel after which the Nigerian security agents will take over the security of the nation's
Israeli firm to secure Nigeria's maritime spaceThe Punch
Buhari hands over maritime security to IsraelThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.