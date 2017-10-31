FG tasks SON, others on infrastructure disaster prevention in Nigeria – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
BusinessDay
FG tasks SON, others on infrastructure disaster prevention in Nigeria
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
THE Federal Government has asked the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other regulators in standards in Nigeria to optimise the application of international standards in curbing infrastructure disasters like building collapse and fire outbreak …
SON, ISO 700 set to tackle infrastructural decay
