Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG urged to prioritise completion of National Library in 2018

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate has urged the federal government to prioritise the funding and completion of the headquarter building of the National Library of Nigeria. According to the upper legislative chamber, speedy completion of the building would mitigate the financial losses so far accrued on the project. To ensure compliance, the Senate has also mandated its […]

FG urged to prioritise completion of National Library in 2018

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.