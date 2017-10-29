FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles open camp Nov 5 in Morocco – Vanguard
Vanguard
FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles open camp Nov 5 in Morocco
Vanguard
Super Eagles will resume camp November 5 in Morocco ahead of their last game of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Fennec Foxes of Algeria on November 10. Eagles in training. The Super Eagles who sealed up their qualification with 1-0 win over …
