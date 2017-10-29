FIFA role for Dikko a plus for Nigeria football – Onigbinde

Formal Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Technical instructor, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has described the recent appointment of the Chairman, League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, as a member of FIFA Football Stakeholders’ Committee, as a plus to the nation.

Dikko, a Second Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was on Friday confirmed by FIFA as a committee member at its Council meeting held in Calcutta, India.

The choice of Dikko makes it three, the number of Nigerians appointed into FIFA committees this year. Others are NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, appointed into the influential Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions, while former Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Ayotunde Philips, was elected into FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Council).

Speaking to The Guardian, yesterday, on the new development, Onigbinde said the appointment and the previous ones the country recorded were things that should affect the nation’s football if well managed.

“This indeed is a plus to the country. The influence we are expected to get from this is something that should rub on our football positively. This reminds me of the late Oyo Orok and I as members of FIFA body and later the Mr. Amos Adamu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pinnick in a statement said the choice of Dikko is in addition to a memorable year, where the Super Eagles and the CHAN Eagles also qualified for both the FIFA World Cup and Confederation of African Football (CAF) holding next year.

“It has been a glorious year for Nigerian football. We have qualified for the FIFA World Cup with remarkable ease, much more comfortably than anyone could have imagined after the group phase draw. We qualified for the CHAN. Now, we have people in very important positions in world football, signifying global reckoning, and it is a thing of absolute joy.

“Dikko fully deserves his appointment. He has been doing excellent job, as chairman of LMC and as Second Vice President and Chairman of the NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and Television Advisory Committee, as well as the NFF Strategy Committee.

“I believe he will fly our country’s flag very high in that committee and his experience, deep knowledge and work ethic would be huge value added to FIFA’s objectives in developing football across board,” Pinnick said.

