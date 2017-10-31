Finance Minister Adeosun ratifies NCMDF board members

By Peter Egwuatu

ABUJA—THE Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has approved the appointment of members of the Board of Nigerian Capital Market Development Fund, NCMDF.

The Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday disclosed this, saying, “the Commission’s mandate is to deepen the market and enhance the socio economic development of our beloved country.”

Member of the Board are : Mounir Gwarzo – Chaiman, Non executive Commissioner of SEC – Vice Chairman, Executive Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mrs Olubunmi Siyanbola – Director, Home Finance, Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Faruk Umar – Chairman, Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders

Others are Mr. Sunny Nwosu – Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi – President/Chairman – Institute of Capital Market Registrars – Represented by Walter Oghogho and Ify Ejeizie – Association of Stock Broking Houses of Nigeria.

The post Finance Minister Adeosun ratifies NCMDF board members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

