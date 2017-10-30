Pages Navigation Menu

Financial Researcher: Bitcoin Entered 2017 Below $1,000, Now it’s Over $6,000

As Charlie bilello, the Director of Research at Pension Partners noted, the price of bitcoin entered 2017 below the $1,000 mark. 10 months in, the price of bitcoin is likely to close the year at over $7,000, recording at least a six-fold increase in value for investors.

The post Financial Researcher: Bitcoin Entered 2017 Below $1,000, Now it’s Over $6,000 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

