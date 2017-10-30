Financial Researcher: Bitcoin Entered 2017 Below $1,000, Now it’s Over $6,000

As Charlie bilello, the Director of Research at Pension Partners noted, the price of bitcoin entered 2017 below the $1,000 mark. 10 months in, the price of bitcoin is likely to close the year at over $7,000, recording at least a six-fold increase in value for investors. data-lang=”en”> Bitcoin milestone update: $6,200 and $6,300 for … Continue reading Financial Researcher: Bitcoin Entered 2017 Below $1,000, Now it’s Over $6,000

The post Financial Researcher: Bitcoin Entered 2017 Below $1,000, Now it’s Over $6,000 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

