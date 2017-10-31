Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fire guts Access bank’s ATM gallery – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Fire guts Access bank's ATM gallery
The Nation Newspaper
The Ikotun Lagos branch of Access Bank, on Tuesday was gutted by fire, destroying Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery. The fire, which was said to have started around 3:30pm, affected six ATM machines. It was gathered that the inferno was caused by …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.