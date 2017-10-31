Pages Navigation Menu

Fire razes Access Bank in Ikotun (Photos)

A commercial bank, Access Bank, sited in Ikotun, Lagos state, was gutted by fire today, Tuesday 31st. It was gathered that the thick smoke oozing out of the building further attracted residents of the community who also assisted the bank officials in contacting the Lagos state emergency rescue team.

