Fire razes Access Bank in Ikotun (Photos)

A commercial bank, Access Bank, sited in Ikotun, Lagos state, was gutted by fire today, Tuesday 31st. It was gathered that the thick smoke oozing out of the building further attracted residents of the community who also assisted the bank officials in contacting the Lagos state emergency rescue team.

The post Fire razes Access Bank in Ikotun (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

