Firm to generate power from waste in Ondo

ikare akoko—As part of move to key into the industrialization agenda of the governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, by harnessing waste in the country for productive use, Typha Cenia Nigeria Limited, a Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based company in partnership with Ecoteko, Finland, is to build three waste to energy power plants in Ondo State that will generate 7.8 megawatts of power each per day.

The Executive chairman of Typha Cenia, Dr. Solomon Edebiri disclosed this in Ikare, Ondo State, while speaking at a town-hall meeting organised by the office of the Special Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Austin Pelemo in Ikare.

Dr. Edebiri disclosed that under the arrangement that the government is not expected to contribute any money into building the plants which are expected to be located in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, the waste to power technology which is operational all over Europe, is designed to convert municipal waste to energy, saying that with the new technology, 300 tons of municipal waste will generate 7.8mw of electricity per day.

Said he; “Today, we have come to identify with Mr. Governor’s vision and agenda on industrialisation and to announce to the people of Ondo State that Typha Cenia in collaboration with our European partners, Ecoteko, Finland, are willing to establish three waste to Energy plants in each of the three Senatorial districts with each costing 60m Euros.”

Under our foreign direct investment initiative, the government of Ondo State will not be required to contribute any funds to this project. The return on investment period will however be worked out with the government.”

He stressed that the project is designed to involve the collection of waste from their sources to the plant area from where it will then be converted into electricity. “All that is required now is to work out the details with the State government.” He stated. “With Power the available huge potentials of Ondo State from Chocolate, ceramic and glass production can be realised. This can also lead to the springing up of Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the state. As you know, SMEs are the hallmark of industrialization in any society.” said Dr. Edebiri

According to him, the benefit of stable power supply in any society are enormous as it allow for easy establishment of small and medium scale enterprise and establishment of various forms of infrastructure.

Besides this, he stressed that constant supply of power make for a safer community, enables healthier families, creates employments, reduces rural-urban migration, improved social amenities, job creation and improves security.

Dr Edebiri later handed over the proposal to the Chairman of the Occasion and Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who was represented by Federal Commissioner representing the state in National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Wole Iroaye Onibudo who promised to deliver it the governor.

Also speaking, the special assistance to the Governor on Political matters Hon. Austin Pelemo, said that Ondo State generates abundant waste from homes and industries that is enough to supply up to ten similar plants in the State. He opined that with the caliber of Government functionaries present, Government will give speedy attention to the proposal with the view of keying into the investment initiatives to solve the power problem in Ondo State.

On their part the group of Obas led by HRM Owa Ologbagi of Ogbagi Akoko thanked Dr Edebiri for bringing such initiative to Ondo State stating that it will help in the industrialising bid of the current administration in the State. He was particularly excited that the project will be done without government committing any fund to it.

