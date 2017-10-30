First Photos: Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor Adenike Adebayo attend the Opening Night of #AFRIFF2017

The 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) officially kicked off yesterday night, October 29th with the opening films being I am not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and short film, Waiting for Hassana by Ifunanya ‘funa’ Maduka. The festival which runs until the 4th of November had many celebrities such as Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor, …

The post First Photos: Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor Adenike Adebayo attend the Opening Night of #AFRIFF2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

