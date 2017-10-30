Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FirstBank Commemorates World Savings Day – Naija247news

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

FirstBank Commemorates World Savings Day
Naija247news
First Bank of Nigeria Limited will be joining the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World Savings Day on Monday, October 30, 2017. As part of the activities lined up for the day, the Bank would be taking its Financial Literacy campaign to 30
Savings Day: FirstBank to teach students savings cultureDaily Trust
First Bank joins World Savings Day celebrationThe Punch

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.