Five die as cultists clash in Ikorodu

At least five persons, including a meat vendor, were yesterday killed after suspected cultists went on rampage. The incident occurred around Night Market, Imota in Ikorodu, a Lagos district in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the fight was between members of the Aye and Eiye cult groups.

It was learnt that the meat seller, identified as Olaitan Omo-Ibadan, was beheaded and his head dropped at the Inner Town Roundabout. A source who hinted on the incident said that most residents were leaving the neighbourhood for fear of reprisal.

He said: “There was a fight early Friday morning at Imota. Cultists engaged in a serious fight and they killed five people. They severed the meat seller’s head, placed it on a platter and dropped it on the road.

The post Five die as cultists clash in Ikorodu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

