Football Match In Argentina Put To A Stop For 30 Minutes After A Player Collapsed On The Pitch

FOOTBALL matches are often halted for injury, but not many stop for a prolonged period that includes an ambulance entering a pitch, driving to hospital and returning to the stadium.

The post Football Match In Argentina Put To A Stop For 30 Minutes After A Player Collapsed On The Pitch appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

