Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

  • Slaven Bilic is on thin ice at West Ham and facing a defensive crisis against Liverpool on Saturday.
  • Dele Alli is alleged to have told Ashley Young he ‘should retire with a zimmer frame’ during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.
  • Gareth Bale has taken part in Real Madrid training ahead of their trip to face his former club Tottenham at Wembley.
  • FC Koln have been fined and ordered to pay Arsenal a settlement following crowd trouble at their Europa League game.
  • Burnley manager Sean Dyche has batted away more rumours about the Everton job after his side beat Newcastle.
  • England will review at the end of the year the decision to close off the hotel at St Georges Park to non-football personnel when they are in residence.
  • Chelsea are inviting potential investors to Stamford Bridge to discuss potential deals.
  • Napoli have banned belts from their stadium for the Champions League clash with Man City.
  • Italian police are on red alert ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Roma in the Champions League.
  • Ian Wright says David Unsworth should not be given the Everton job after failing to impress in his first game in interim charge.

