Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Slaven Bilic is on thin ice at West Ham and facing a defensive crisis against Liverpool on Saturday.

Dele Alli is alleged to have told Ashley Young he ‘should retire with a zimmer frame’ during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Gareth Bale has taken part in Real Madrid training ahead of their trip to face his former club Tottenham at Wembley.

FC Koln have been fined and ordered to pay Arsenal a settlement following crowd trouble at their Europa League game.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has batted away more rumours about the Everton job after his side beat Newcastle.

England will review at the end of the year the decision to close off the hotel at St Georges Park to non-football personnel when they are in residence.

Chelsea are inviting potential investors to Stamford Bridge to discuss potential deals.

Napoli have banned belts from their stadium for the Champions League clash with Man City.

Italian police are on red alert ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Roma in the Champions League.

Ian Wright says David Unsworth should not be given the Everton job after failing to impress in his first game in interim charge.

