Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

France’s rightwing Republicans party expels Prime Minister Edouard Philippe – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

France's rightwing Republicans party expels Prime Minister Edouard Philippe
Vanguard
France's rightwing Republicans party on Tuesday confirmed it had expelled Prime Minister Edouard Philippe after he jumped ship to join President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government. Edouard Philippe. The opposition party said in a statement that two …
The party the Republicans excludes five of its members pro-MacronThe Sherbrooke Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.