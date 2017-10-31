FRSC Impounds 1,279 Vehicles For Speed Limit Violation

FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos –

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the third quarter of this year impounded 1,279 commercial vehicles in Lagos for non-compliance with installation of speed limit device.

Lagos State Sector Commander Hyginus Omeje made this known while fielding questions on the preparedness of the Command towards ensuring that the causality rate of accidents during the ember months is reduced.

A breakdown of the statistics on installation of speed limit device by commercial vehicle drivers in Lagos State, according to him, shows that a total of 6,007 commercial vehicles drivers were flagged down on the road out of which only 1,993 have speed limit device.

He disclosed that 4,014 commercial vehicles had no speed limit device while 3,822 were booked.

Omeje stated further that about 192 Commercial vehicle drivers were cautioned and 7 prosecuted for not installing the speed limit device.

He also pointed out that a total of 57 road traffic accidents happened in the Lagos Sector Command in the third quarter of this year compared to 106 accidents recorded last year representing a decrease of 4.6 per cent.

In all the accidents, the Sector Commander disclosed that 14 people died in third quarter of 2017 as against 45 people that died in the corresponding period of last year.

According to him, 93 people were injured in the third quarter of this year compared to 221 that died last year.

Omeje noted that 392 people were involved in accidents this year as against 842 accidents within the same period last year.