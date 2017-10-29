Pages Navigation Menu

FRSC Official Collects N10k Bribe From Driver, Forgets His Iphone 7 In His Car

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

A Nigerian man,Clems Jnr, took to social media to to share what happened between him and FRSC official while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt. According to Clems, hewas forced to pay N10k because he did not use his seatbelt. Unfortunately for the FRSC official, he forgot his IPhone 7 in his car. Read what …

