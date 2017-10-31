Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Full text of Buhari’s remarks at APC NEC meeting

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday addressed the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. In his remarks, Buhari thanked the party’s leadership, led by Chief John Oyegun for their great work in the last two and a half years. He also showed his appreciation to state governors, for maintaining unity […]

Full text of Buhari’s remarks at APC NEC meeting

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.