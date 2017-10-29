Pages Navigation Menu

Gani Adams to be installed Are Ona Kakanfo on January 13

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

The National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, will be inaugurated as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land on  January 13 2018. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by his Director of Media And Communication, Femi Adepoju, on Sunday night. He said, “The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

