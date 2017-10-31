GEPF wants go-ahead to invest in assets abroad to ward off effects of junk status – Business Day
GEPF wants go-ahead to invest in assets abroad to ward off effects of junk status
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is seeking permission to invest more cash in international assets to protect against the effect of a possible downgrade of SA's local-currency debt to junk status. The fund is in talks with Finance Minister …
