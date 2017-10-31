Get Your a*s Up & Get A Good Job Before You End Up In Detention – Falz Blast ‘Yahoo Boys’ In His New Album

Lawyer turned rapper, Folarin Falana popularly referred to as ‘Falz’ has again balsted internet fraudsters (yahoo boys) in his latest album titled ’27’. Recall that Falz called out ‘Yahoo boys’ and musicians who support them, after singer 9ice sang their praises in one of his songs. He said, “You are a role model to the …

The post Get Your a*s Up & Get A Good Job Before You End Up In Detention – Falz Blast ‘Yahoo Boys’ In His New Album appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

