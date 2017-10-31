Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Global Community to Meet in Bonn for COP23 – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Deutsche Welle

Global Community to Meet in Bonn for COP23
THISDAY Newspapers
Following a year of increasingly visible climate change impacts, governments will gather from November 6-17 in Bonn, Germany for the 23rd annual UN climate change conference (COP 23). Over the course of two weeks, negotiators will attempt to flesh out
It's time for new climate governance – from belowClimate Home
Bonn, the global climate village: Bigger, greener … better?Deutsche Welle
COP 23: Let's amplify African discourceThe Zimbabwe Standard
Fiji Times –Anglicannews (blog) –Fiji Sun Online –Fiji Broadcasting Corporation
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.