‘God will move through Bonnke’s farewell crusade’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
'God will move through Bonnke's farewell crusade'
The Nation Newspaper
Chairman Central Working Committee (CWC) for Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Crusade, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, speaks with Dorcas Egede on the significance of the crusade. Excerpts: How did you become chairman of the farewell crusade? I'm always …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!