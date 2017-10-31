Pages Navigation Menu

Goodluck Jonathan demands N1 billion from Olisa Metuh to appear in court

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked Abuja Federal High Court to set aside the subpoena ordering him to appear in court. Following several applications by Olisa Metuh, Justice Abang Okon had ordered Jonathan to apply in court as a witness to testify in defence of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

