Goodluck Jonathan demands N1 billion from Olisa Metuh to appear in court
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked Abuja Federal High Court to set aside the subpoena ordering him to appear in court. Following several applications by Olisa Metuh, Justice Abang Okon had ordered Jonathan to apply in court as a witness to testify in defence of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, […]
Goodluck Jonathan demands N1 billion from Olisa Metuh to appear in court
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!