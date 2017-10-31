Gov. Ambode tasks ICSAN on sustainable partnership

…As Heritage Bank boss harps on good corporate governance

By Yinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has tasked members of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN) to come-up with a blue-print ideas that would rob positively on the state social economy.

Speaking at the 41th annual conference of ICSAN tagged : ‘Corporate Governance as a tool for sustainable development,’ Governor Ambode, represented by the Director in the Ministry of Establishment Pension and Training, Mr. Haruna Ayodeji stated: “ Lagos and ICSAN has being partners in progress, and Lagos have being building on the success of past leaders by sustaining the success of our predecessors.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Ifie Sekibo the Managing Director of Heritage Bank in his address said lack of good corporate governance is the pitfall of most businesses in Nigeria.

According to him: “ Poor governance has been the bane of the Nigeria’s society as the lack of good corporate governance is what makes most businesses in Nigeria not grow up to 200years. Good corporate governance practise should be employed in a time like this in our country.”

Sekibo who was represented by his Director of Strategy Mr. Olusegun Akanji, added: “Nigerian Companies must be innovative and focus more on compliance. We also have a challenge of Nigeria companies not mindful of a globalising there Brands into the rest of the world.”

He further charged ICSAN to position the Institute by initiating the idea of globalisation into Nigerian companies.

