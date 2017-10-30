Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Umahi renames Abakaliki Township Stadium after Ebonyi’s oldest man

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has renamed the Abakaliki Township Stadium after the late Ngele Oruta, the oldest man in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 112-year-old Oruta was buried on Friday at Amagu-Izzi, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state. The deceased was a father to Sylvester…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

