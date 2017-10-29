Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Bello spends N129m to publish names of paid Kogi workers on newspaper – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Bello spends N129m to publish names of paid Kogi workers on newspaper
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has paid no less than N129m for 300 pages of a national newspaper to publish names of civil servants that have been paid their salaries in the state. DAILY POST gathered that a black and white advert page on a …
Kogi State in shock!The Nation Newspaper
35000 People Dumps PDP to APC in Kogi StateNigeria News

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.