Governorship poll: Osun people have option of rejecting PDP’s impunity – APC

The All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has declared that the governorship election of 2018 will be a defining moment for the people’s future well-being and sustenance of the transformational development which the state has experienced since 2010. It said the people will have the option of rejecting what it described as the impunity of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by sticking to the current APC led government.

‘This’, the party argues ‘is because the electorate will be making a critical choice between moving forward along the current progressive pattern or reverting to what it described as the rot and pillage that characterized governance in the PDP days.

‘It’s a stark choice that will impact the lives of people of every category in the state, most especially the children and youths whose future will be hanging precariously in the balance, should a tragic succession in government occurs’, the APC said.

According to the party, ‘this kind of tragedy had happened before and it would appear that a similar conspiracy is underway to make it happen again. This will be the challenge of 2018’, the party said.

In a statement from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy, circulated to the media today and signed by its Director, Kunle Oyatomi, the party warned that ‘2003 must never be allowed to repeat itself in Osun in 2018 because it could leave an indelible scar on the state for decades if not centuries to come’.

The party lamented that, ‘Osun once had a frugal, astute and highly disciplined Alliance for Democracy (AD) government which was unfortunately replaced with profligate and apparently visionless PDP government in 2003.

‘That PDP government generated unspeakable disaster in the state: City centres were left to rot in foul smelling garbage heaps; drainage became refuse dumps that caused flooding in the raining seasons, killing people in dozens and destroying properties;

‘Schools’ infrastructure were so obscenely dilapidated. Many of the pupils were living in them like animals, while a good number of the schools became ‘dens of gangsters and juvenile cultists. Besides, standard were unacceptably low.

‘The extent of this disastrous failure was so huge that it took great efforts in planning and execution (under Rauf Aregbesola close scrutiny) to get Osun to where it is today’, the APC disclosed.

‘From one signature achievement to another, the Aregbesola-led APC government so stunned the world in practically every department of governance that the accolades poured in from international organisations, the British Parliament and even federal government institutions, controlled at that time by the PDP.

‘However, back home in the state of Osun, a vicious campaign of hate based on envy, lies and deliberate falsification of figures was mounted by the PDP Osun chapter against the person and government led by the governor.

‘Unfortunately, A national financial melt down triggered by the collapse of oil prices, coupled with brazen oil theft by past administration, negatively impacted virtually all the states of the Federation. But the impact on Osun was indeed severe. It slowed down several projects and brought in its wake a crisis of payment of salaries.

‘This situation fueled PDP lies, which took in the characteristics of Hitler’s propaganda machine during the second world war,! that brought ruination to Germany ‘.

‘This is where Osun is at the moment’, the APC said, adding that ‘we are in the grip of ravenous political predators and mind twisters who can make you look at an apple and call it a banana (courtesy CNN).

‘No matter what it takes, and how hard they try, the PDP can never be an alternative to the APC. So, the choice will hopefully not be as problematic as many people are suspecting,

The party therefore advised that ‘the people of Osun should free their minds of prejudice, hate and sadism. Aregbesola keeps opening new, fantastic state of the art and world class schools; he has constructed and still constructing roads; he has attracted investors who would start and finish the first phase of MKO Abiola multi-purpose international airport which will be operational in the next eight months.

‘What do you think is behind all these in the face of dwindling resources? It is prudence, passion and good intentions. Osun cannot give all of these over to the PDP to destroy – it will be suicidal’, the APC concluded.

