Govt borrowings are driving interest rates upward — Chioke, CEO, Afinvest – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Govt borrowings are driving interest rates upward — Chioke, CEO, Afinvest
Vanguard
AT the backdrop of its 2017 Banking Sector Report, Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa, Mr. Ike Chioke, in this interview, spoke on current developments in the banking sector. Excerpts: By Adaeze Okechukwu. WHAT are the implications of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!