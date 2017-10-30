Gowon speaks on how to avoid Nigeria’s breakup
Yakubu Gowon, former military Head of State, has appealed to Nigerians to resist any circumstance that could lead to the country’s breakup. Gowon, who made this disclosure during the Nigeria Prays Program for the North Central zone held at the Chapel of Freedom Church in Lokoja, Kogi State, urged leaders to rule their people with […]
