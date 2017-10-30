Pages Navigation Menu

Graphic: US singer Chrisette Michele accused of stealing another woman’s miscarriage photo

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American R&B and soul singer, Chrisette Michele has been accused of lifting another woman’s miscarriage photo for her Instagram post. Last week, the “No Political Genius” singer took to Instagram where she revealed in a series of emotional posts some of the struggles she encountered after she performed at President Trump’s inaugural balls in January. …

