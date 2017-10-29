Pages Navigation Menu

Group threatens to expel Rep from APC

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…They are jokers — Wihioka

By Jimitota Onoyume

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Caucus in Elele, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State has threatened to expel the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chidi Wihioka, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement yesterday by Hon Elechi Dike, Stephen Amadi and 23 others, the  caucus accused the lawmaker of misrepresenting the public on the governorship slot  of the party for 2019, insisting that the party had not taken a position on the issue in Elele and the local government area.

The group further accused the lawmaker of snubbing meetings of the  party, adding that he was no longer contributing to the growth of the APC.

When contacted, Wihioka dismissed the group as an illegal body and unknown  to the constitution of the party, adding that  by virtue of his position as the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua constituency in the House of Representatives, he was automatically the leader of the party in the area.

