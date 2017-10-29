Group threatens to expel Rep from APC

…They are jokers — Wihioka

By Jimitota Onoyume

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Caucus in Elele, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State has threatened to expel the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Chidi Wihioka, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement yesterday by Hon Elechi Dike, Stephen Amadi and 23 others, the caucus accused the lawmaker of misrepresenting the public on the governorship slot of the party for 2019, insisting that the party had not taken a position on the issue in Elele and the local government area.

The group further accused the lawmaker of snubbing meetings of the party, adding that he was no longer contributing to the growth of the APC.

When contacted, Wihioka dismissed the group as an illegal body and unknown to the constitution of the party, adding that by virtue of his position as the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua constituency in the House of Representatives, he was automatically the leader of the party in the area.

The post Group threatens to expel Rep from APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

