Guardiola Hails Sane As A Special Talent

Pep Guardiola has lauded Leroy Sane and called him a special talent, after he helped City to a 3-2 win against West Brom.

Sane played a crucial role for City opening the scoring and assisting a Fernandinho goal, after Rodriguez equalised for West From.

The Germany international has scored six goals and provided five assists in City’s last seven matches and Guardiola believes he can still improve.

“He’s a guy who has a special talent, who runs in behind,” he told BBC Sport. “It’s important for our midfield players to do that.

“He’s still young, there are many, many things he can improve.”

