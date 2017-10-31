Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gynaecologist urges women to accept the vagina’s natural scent – SHEmazing

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SHEmazing

Gynaecologist urges women to accept the vagina's natural scent
SHEmazing
If it's not vaginal higlighter or vaginal gitter, it's vaginal moisturising, and Canadian-based gynaecologist, Dr. Jen Gunter, has had enough. In a blog post which was born of both professional and personal experience, Dr Gunter urges women to accept
Woman dumps boyfriend for negative comment about her vagina – and encourages others to do the sameMirror.co.uk
Why women should allow their vagina smell – GynecologistDaily Post Nigeria
Men must accept vaginas should smell as women use dangerous methods to 'cleanse' themselves, warns gynecologistThe Independent
DeathRattleSports.com –Mommyish (blog) –Starr 103.5 FM
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.