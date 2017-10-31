Gynaecologist urges women to accept the vagina’s natural scent – SHEmazing
SHEmazing
Gynaecologist urges women to accept the vagina's natural scent
If it's not vaginal higlighter or vaginal gitter, it's vaginal moisturising, and Canadian-based gynaecologist, Dr. Jen Gunter, has had enough. In a blog post which was born of both professional and personal experience, Dr Gunter urges women to accept …
Woman dumps boyfriend for negative comment about her vagina – and encourages others to do the same
Why women should allow their vagina smell – Gynecologist
Men must accept vaginas should smell as women use dangerous methods to 'cleanse' themselves, warns gynecologist
